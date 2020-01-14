Virginia T. Osborne, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia T. Osborne, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital of congestive heart failure.

She was born September 18, 1925, in the north end of Warren, the daughter of the late Nicholas Trafan and Salvina (Clej) Trafan, who were both born in Transylvania, Romania.

Virginia graduated from Warren G. Harding High School class of 1944.

She worked at GE Ohio Lamp in Warren, where she met her husband, Raymond C. Osborne.

She enjoyed reading, baking, volunteering at the Devon school library, a homeroom mom, leading campfire girls, working the Harding Band Boosters concession booth, providing hot chocolate and a warm fire for ice skaters at Hetzel’s Pond, picking berries with neighbors and making delicious pies. Most of all, she enjoyed her nieces, nephews, daughter, great nieces and nephews and her grandson.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Osborne of North Jackson, Ohio; grandson, Timothy C. Lucik of North Jackson, Ohio, sister, Mary Manna of Niles, Ohio and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Victor) Trafan of Howland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Osborne and brothers, Nickolas, Ralph and Victor Trafan.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.