Virginia R. Shanower, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgina Ruth Shanower, 94, of Warren, passed away Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, at the Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion.

She was born November 23, 1925, in Byesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Effie (Cale) Young.

After graduating from Leavittsburg High School, Virginia married Roland E. Shanower, on March 30, 1946.

They enjoyed 66 years of marriage and many happy memories together, until his passing May 31, 2012.

She worked as a teacher’s aide and librarian with the Labrae school system for several years, prior to retiring in 1985.

Virginia attended the First Community Church of Leavittsburg and enjoyed all sports, especially watching the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers, Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes on TV. She also loved playing Bingo with her friends at Windsor House. Virginia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memories are her two children, Shirley (Dave) Daniels, of Champion and Roland “Dean” (Carol) Shanower, of Warren Township. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Dean (Regan) Shanower, Brian (Natalie) Shanower, Angie (Jesse) Piecuch, Lori (Zach) Marsh and Eric (Alexis) Daniels and seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Landen, Carter, Elena, Alexander, Charlotte and Ella.

Besides her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters; Olan, Calvin, Glen and Owen Young, Betty Price, Viola Mullen, Elizabeth Woodyard, Mary Hall, Sarah Zigmont and Lillie Greathouse.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor John Jaros officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, at the funeral home.

Virginia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Windsor House in Champion c/o the Activities Dept., 200 East Glendola Ave., Warren , OH 44483, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.