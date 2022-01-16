GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Louise Gertz, 79, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 5, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Michael Chaney and the late Martha Jane (Heifner) Chaney.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Charlene Johnson; son, Walter (Courtney) Gertz; brothers, David and Kenneth Chaney and granddaughters, Rebekah and Rachel Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Fritsch.

There will be no public services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.