WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lee Rigel, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born May 7, 1931, in Rogers, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy Cleveland and the late Grace Anne (George) Shively.

Virginia graduated from Lisbon High School and continued her education at Kent State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in counseling from Westminster College.

She was a teacher and counselor at Niles City Schools for 15 years.

Virginia was a member of the Trumbull Country Club, Trumbull Memorial Women’s Auxiliary, Arts and Drama Club and Eastern Star. She enjoyed knitting and golfing.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Rigel of Warren, Ohio; sister-in-law, Virg Lee Nicopolus and nephews, D.G. and Thomas Edgerton.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Isabelle Edgerton and brother-in-law, David Edgerton.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Central Christian Church, where Pastor Marc Runyon will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Central Christian Church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Central Christian Church, 2051 East Market St., Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

