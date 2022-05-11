HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Kay Snyder, 86, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

She was born April 5, 1936, in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willis B. Thomas and the late Lena Fern (Swihart) Thomas.

On September 7, 1957, she married John Edward Snyder. They have shared 64 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1954 graduate of Findlay High School and worked as a supervisor at Sprint United Telephone.

Virginia was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband, John Edward Snyder of Hubbard, Ohio; daughter, Beverly K. Carano of Hubbard, Ohio; sister, Nelda Thomas of Titusville, Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, John Eric Snyder and Bruce Alan Snyder; sister, Ardinelle Stroman and brother, Ronald Thomas.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May13, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Jim Ginrich will officiate.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.