WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia H. Jewell, 98, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born December 26, 1923, in East Orwell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Hopick) Hunika.

Virginia was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Packard Electric as a press operator after 45 years of service.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church Warren.

She was a member of SCOPE and participated in the Mobile Meals Program.

Virginia is survived by a nephew, James Ankowski; a niece, Susan Joy and nephews, Timothy and Michael Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Jewell and sisters, Marjorie Moore and Helen Ankowski.

No services will be held at this time.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Trumbull County Mobile Meals Program, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.