WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” M. Downing, 82, of Warren Township, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born December 28, 1940 in Warren, OH, a daughter of the late Ralph A. and Matha L. (Miller) Frantz. On Feb 5, 1960, she married Leonard Cass Downing, her husband of 63 years.

Ginny worked many years in the insurance industry, most recently for Arthur J. Gallagher & Company in Texas, before retiring and moving back to Ohio.

In her younger years, she loved being a foster parent and being involved in 4H and the Flying “D” Ranch.

Virginia was a seamstress and enjoyed volunteering for the Cancer Center and AWL.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Cass Downing of Warren; sons, Douglas (Theresa) Downing and Donald Downing, both of Warren; foster daughter, Bonnie Holliday of Warren; brother, Allen (Shirley) Frantz of Bristolville; sister, Trudy Wear of Texas; her grandchildren, Doug (Jennifer) Downing, Kaliegh Downing, Kodi Downing and Chris (MacKenzie) Hammond and great-grandchildren, Trey, Cali, Rylee, Anthony, Emma and Eva.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Heaton and a granddaughter, Jacklyn Downing

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 with visitaion one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Braceville Christian Church, 4387 Church Street SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

