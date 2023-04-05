WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginger” Marie Sherman, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home.

She was born December 23, 1950, in Windham, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leroy and Nellie (Younger) Kellar.

She was a 1969 graduate of Champion High School.

Ginger formerly worked at Packard Electric.

She enjoyed cooking. She loved just being with her family and most of all her grandchildren.

Ginger is survived by her sons, Scott (Stella Reese) Crain of Niles and Michael Crain of Warren; brothers, James Kellar, Jack (Kathy) Kellar and Samuel (Sally) Kellar; sisters, Delores McQuain, Sandra (William) Eckorate and Linda (Ed) Wortman; grandchildren, Kirstie, Addison, Jesseca, Alexis, Michael, Austin, Rayna, Daylan, Remy and Mea; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachael Sherman; brother, Leroy Kellar II; brother, Raymond Kellar and sister, Irene McCauley.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.