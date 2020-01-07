Virginia Dorian Lattea, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Dorian Lattea, 80, of Niles, Ohio passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born October 14, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Raymond and Dorothy (Dorian) Russell.

Virginia was a homemaker. She raised five very active sons who along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.

Virginia had a strong Christian faith, she read her Bible daily and was involved at the Warren Baptist Temple.

Her favorite TV soap opera was “Days of Our Lives”, which she followed for many years.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Leonard Swinyer and David Swinyer of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Matthew, Eddy, Anthony, Deena, Joshua and Amanda and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Jimmy, Kerry and Lathem Lee Swinyer.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Warren Baptist Temple, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Cremation has taken place and a private burial will take place at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristoville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

