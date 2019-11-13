Virgil Hoover, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil Hoover, 84, of Leavittsburg, passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls.

He was born February 28, 1935 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Emery and Mae (Cutright) Hoover.

Virgil was employed with the Denman Tire Corporation, retiring after 20 years. He loved playing bingo at the Newton Falls American Legion Hall and area churches. He also loved animals, especially his cats, Mommy and Baby.

Left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Deborah G. (Jerry) Heck, of Bristolville and Pamela L. (George) Edmiston, of Kent. He also leaves behind three grandchildren; Amber McRoberts, Mallory (Derrick) Grafton and Anthony Edmiston and two great-grandchildren; Taylor and Angie McRoberts.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, the former Patty Critchfield, a daughter Barbara Bradley, three brothers, two sisters and a grandson, Jesse Heck.

Private graveside services were held at the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

The family suggests material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd., SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in Virgil’s memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Hoover were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.