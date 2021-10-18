Virgie “O’Dean” Austin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgie O’Dean Austin, 91, of Warren, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday morning, October 17, at her residence.

“O’Dean” as she was known, was born October 8, 1930 in Carmona, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Roy and Bessie (Baker) Meade.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She was a former member of the Faith Baptist Church in Niles where she served as a greeter and was active with the quilt making group. She was also a former member of the Bailey Rd. Baptist Church.

She married Ralph G. Austin on March 17, 1945. They shared 70 years of marriage and a lifetime of happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 7, 2015.

O’Dean enjoyed reading, sewing, shopping and making blankets. She was a people person and loved to talk and visit with everyone. O’Dean never knew a stranger.

She is survived by three sons, Delmer Austin of Lordstown, Carrell (Sue) Austin of Bellevue, Nevada and Duane (Lisa) Austin of Warren. She also leaves behind a sister, Bessie “Damaris” Taylor of Seco, Kentucky; six grandchildren; Darren (Cindy), Brandon (Beth), Jonathan (Karen), Michael (Rebecca), Joseph (Hannah) and Jennifer (Alex) and 12 great-grandchildren; Brittany, Alyssa, Mason, Gage, Raphael, Jakobie, Titus, Levi, Carter, Josiah, Sadie and Gracelyn.

Besides her husband and parents, O’Dean was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Donis Ann; three brothers; Roy, Jr., Deairl and George Meade; a sister, Marie Collins and a daughter-in-law, Connie Sue Austin.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc. , 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Funeral services will be held immediately after with Pastor Stanley Mink officiating.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren.