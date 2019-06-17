Violet May Walker Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet May Walker, 88, of Champion, Ohio was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Windsor House in Champion after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born Violet May Burnfield to Oscar and Carrie Burnfield on July 13, 1930, in Little Washington, Pennsylvania.

Violet had been watching and longing for the returning of her Lord for a long time and she finally decided she needed to go meet Him, where He is. She was met there by her Jesus; her husband, Danny, who made the journey in 2010; her son, Timothy who entered Heaven in 1984 and a pre-born baby she got to meet for the first time.

Violet loved her God, her family, her church family and her farm. She was a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved taking care of her family and her home. She loved her grandkids and spent many hours with them when they were little having tea parties (her role was Mrs. Rockbottom), roasting hot dogs and marshmallows in the gas fireplace, baking and decorating cut-out cookies, watching I love Lucy and Andy Griffith and lots of other fun things grandmas like to do. She had a passion to tell others about Jesus, her children and grandchildren, the salesmen that would come to the door, or just about anyone she would meet. She loved teaching children’s church every week and spent a lot of time studying the Bible so she would be able to teach the truth. She loved to sing and sang in the choir for years. She even spent time singing and traveling with the Singing Gospel Heirs.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Barb) Walker, Debbie (Joe) Caple and Mark (Kim) Walker; her grandchildren, Abbie and Caleb Caple, Perry (Rebecca) Walker, Grace (Mike) Bussinger and Nathan Walker and great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Bussinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; pre-born baby; brother, Bob Burnfield and sister, Margaret Ruth Rowlands.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, the Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center Street West, Warren, Ohio 44481, where Pastor Thomas Hughes will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 ,2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday, June 21 at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Violet and her husband were charter members of Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center Street W., Warren, Ohio and the family requests that donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers.

