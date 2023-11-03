WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Lingo, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born May 21, 1927, in Howland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ford Lingo and the late Elizabeth (Koontz) Lingo.

Violet was a 1945 graduate of Howland High School and retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Otterbein Sunday school class and United Methodist Women and Hi Fliers birthday club.

She is survived by her nieces, Priscilla McClosky, Jackie Stevens and Debra Maughan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Audrene Deemer; brother, Harold Lingo; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lingo and nephews, Howard Deemer and Larry Lingo.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.