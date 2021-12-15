WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Irene Pingley, 96, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 31, 1925 in Hightown, Virginia, a daughter of the late Clay Hise and the late Viola (Washburn) Hise.

Irene worked for a period of time at Red’s Auto Glass.

She loved growing flowers.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Hise; son, Jeridith “Jerry” Pingley; grandsons, Gene, Clint and Samuel Hise, as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her children, Gene Hise, Conn Junior Hise and Louise Neldar; her parents; as well as her ten older siblings, Stanley, Sterling, Edward, Clellon, Edith, Hazel, Jane, Goldie, Verna and Mary.

Irene will be laid to rest in the Hightown Cemetery following a service at Hightown United Methodist Church, 130 Dug Bank Road, Monterey, VA 24465 on Friday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m., where Rev. Andre Crummett will officiate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio and Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell, Virginia.