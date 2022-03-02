WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Marie Sliter, 61, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 19, 1960, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon and Jessie King.

On June 15, 1999, she married Richard Sliter. They have shared 32 years of companionship and marriage sharing many wonderful memories.

Viola enjoyed plasticrafts, games of any kind and was an avid Steelers fan.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Sliter of Warren, Ohio; sons, Christopher King and Matthew Summerfield, both of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Kacey Sliter of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Myla, Matt, Jr. and Jules and several siblings.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

