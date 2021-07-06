Viola Mae Lipp, Petersburg, Ohio



PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola Mae Lipp, 73, of Petersburg, Ohio died July 2, 2021 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born June 19, 1948 in Kanawha County West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ofa Wolfe and the late Viola (Beaver) Wolfe.



Viola was a Jehovah’s Witness.

She worked as a prep cook at several local restaurants.

Viola served honorably in the US Air Force.



Viola enjoyed crocheting, baking and decorating cakes, gardening and watching old TV shows like, games shows, westerns and cartoons. She loved her dogs but most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons; Paul Beish of San Angelo, Texas; Richard (Pam) Beish of Petersburg, Ohio; Mark Beish of Petersburg, Ohio, daughter, Tammie (Craig) Reinhart of Bloomville, Ohio, brother, Basil Wolfe, grandchildren, Natalie, Crystal, Thomas, Aidan, Dustin, Gwendolyn, Troy, Allen and Donovan, great grandchildren, Nayana, Mackenzy, Madyson, James, Emily, Sofia, Lillian, Mia, Thomas, Elizabeth, Mollie and Arya.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Arron Scott and great-granddaughter, Olivia.



Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m. where Pastor Jody Baker will officiate.

The family asks that you not wear black to the funeral. Viola would like brighter happier colors at her funeral.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Baxter Cemetery in Aarons, West Virginia.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.