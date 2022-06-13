

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Lee Garrison, 71, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on June 12, 2022 at her home.

She was born October 13, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John W. Strange and the late Bernice Marie Beach.

On July 25, 1971 she married Danny Neil Garrison, and they spent 50 years together until his passing on January 2, 2021.

She attended Maplewood High School until her senior year, in which she graduated from Howland High School. She went on to earn an associates degree in nursing from the Chaufin School of Nursing and Youngstown State University.

She worked as a registered nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center for 43 years in the Intermediate Care Department. She loved her job and the people she worked with.

Vickie was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church. She was very involved with the Girl Scouts both for herself when she was young, and also for her two children in troops 427 and 568.

Vickie enjoyed shopping, sewing, being a dance mom for her two daughters. She and her husband worked hard to support their children in whatever they wanted to do.

She is survived by her daughters, Tabetha Garrison and Danetha Garrison both of Cortland, Ohio, sister, Sandra Ann Bailes, brother-in-law David Mealy, cousin whom she was very close with, Cathy O’Quinn, a grandchild, Dakota Garrison, as well as her beloved pup and cats, Elsa, Gracie and Nala. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Danny Neil Garrison, and sister, Gloria Jean Mealy.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.

A special thank you goes out to Linda Arens and Barb Switzer for their help and friendship.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.