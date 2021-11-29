Vernie Earl Mackey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernie Earl Mackey, 79, of Champion, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 10, 1942, in Painesville, Ohio, the son of the late Vernie S. and Iola (Pope) Mackey.

On July 30, 1977, he married the former Sarah Wells. They have shared forty-four years of marriage and many wonderful memories. Vernie was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

He retired from General Motors as an assembler after 38 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Vernie was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. He was a quiet man and a good neighbor. Animals and little children were drawn to him.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Mackey of Warren, OH; daughters, Kelli Mackey of Englewood, Colorado and Amy (Eric) Goodman of Weston, Connecticut; sister, Beth (Patrick) Snowden of Perry Township., Ohio; brother-in-law, George Moore of Painesville, Ohio; grandson, Kai Alexander Goodman; twin granddaughters, Willa Adeline and Cora Audrey Goodman; also many nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Moore and a brother, Alan Mackey.

In keeping with Vernie’s wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.