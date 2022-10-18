WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, 93, of Warren, Ohio checked out on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 11, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert I. Gibson and the late Bernita Foltz Gibson.

His family moved to Youngstown in the early 1930’s. Verne graduated from “The Rayen” High School in 1947, where he lettered in football and track.

He joined the Marine Corps July 16, 1947 and after boot camp at Paris Island, he was shipped out to Pearl Harbor for 12 months, where he served with the military police. After that, he was transferred to the Island of Guam for 12 months and then discharged in 1950. Verne was called back to duty after three months for the Korean War and was finally discharged for good after 17 more months. He joined the Tri-State Marine Corps League, Detachment #494 in 1985 and was honored with as a Lifetime Member actively participating in parades and meetings.

He raced stock cars with the “Johnny Marine Racing Circuit” in the mid 1950’s and continued his love for NASCAR attending the races.

He spent time as a Mahoning County Sheriff deputy in the 1960’s and met the love of his life, Jean L. Eckenrode, whom he married on July 3, 1969.

Verne became an electrician/lineman with the I.B.E.W. Local 728, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. before moving back to Ohio, retiring from Packard Electric in 1990.

Hoot will forever be known as a man of integrity and humility, along with quick wit and many one liner’s. Hoot never had a bad day in his life and everyone that met him and knew him was touched by his heart of gold, strength, and positivity. He enjoyed learning, discovering, and teaching all others about his love for Egyptian history, was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and had love and upright most respect for his country and all his brothers and sisters who served.

Surviving are his wife, Jean L. Gibson of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Holly (Jason Stere) Gibson Blackburn of Warren, Ohio; two stepsons, Christopher (Nancy) Guillette of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sean Guillette of Burlington, VT; adopted daughter, Cheryl Haig; adopted son, Jeffrey Gibson; three grandchildren, Zoey, Grant, Emma; and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, Dennis (Kathy) Reed of Argyle, Texas and Francis “Dwanye” (Patricia) Gibson of Windham, Ohio; and sister, Lynnea St. John of Windham, Ohio. In addition to several nieces and nephews. Along with their beloved dog, Tut II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two stepsons, Ralph Guillette, Jr., and Michael Guillette; two brothers, Gary Gibson and Alan Gibson; and two sisters, Gloria Flower and Karen Gibson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Interment will be in the North Jackson Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Warren Family Mission and/or the Animal Welfare League, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.