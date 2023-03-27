WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verna Isabelle Neal, 87, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 23, 1935, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank Neal and the late Verna (Martz) Neal.

Verna graduated from Ursuline High School and earned an associate degree from Zion Bible Institute.

She retired from Packard Electric after 35 years of service and also owned and operated her own cleaning business for 15 years in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

Verna attended Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She was a hard worker, always keeping busy and enjoyed boating and her dog, Mocha. Most of all, she loved her grandkids.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Terry) Mercier of Chapleau, Canada; daughter, Renee Wilson of Warren, Ohio; sister, Nita Hill of Bethesda, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Richard (Erin), Elizabeth, Jacob, Michelle (David), Ian (Dakota), Neal, Robert Hunter, Stephen (Carlie), Christopher and 18 great-grandchildren, Avery, Beau, Chloe, Barrett, Mckenna, Railey, Dylan, Neila, Bella, Isaiah, Nalani, Lily, Richard Jr., “Richie,” Zach, Zoey, Aubriana, Arianna and Dekon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Mercier; sister, Marjorie Seem; granddaughter, Autumn Ansel and longtime companion, Dick Halt.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.