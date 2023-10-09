SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verda Ruth McCafferty, 85, of Southington was called home to the Lord on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

She was born March 29, 1938 in Hudson, Ohio to Clinton and Frieda (Denny) McElrath.

In life she had enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature, biking and walking. She had a talent for painting as well as restoring antique furniture. Most of all, Verda was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and watching her great-grandchildren play.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Frieda (Denny) McElrath; her siblings: brothers, Allen McElrath and Bob McElrath and sisters, Karroll (McElrath) Barry, and Clarice (McElrath) McGee and daughter-in-law, Pam (Raskov) McCafferty.

Verda is survived by her brother, James (Rachel) McElrath; her children, David (Monica) A. McCafferty and Jesse (Cathy) McCafferty; her grandchildren, Megan (Dana) Courtney, April (Paul) Robinson, Emily (Jordan) Mullins, Jesse (Gabriella) McCafferty, Jr. and Joey McCafferty and her 11 great-grandchildren.

It was Verda’s wish to forgo a public memorial, her family will be celebrating her life privately but appreciate condolences, thoughts and prayers at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

