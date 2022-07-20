CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera “Pat” Maxine Hess, 91, of Champion, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 23, 1930, in Freedom Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orvis and the late Nena (Schwab) Stamm.

Pat graduated from Mantua Village High School.

On September 9, 1950, she married Joseph O. Hess; he preceded her in death October 5, 2009.

Pat worked at Ohio Lamp in Warren for a short period of time. She also was the bookkeeper and payroll keeper for her husband’s business, Joe Hess Roofing in Champion.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending the winters at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. Pat attended all her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events which included baseball, softball, football and golf.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane (Mark) Kinkead of Champion, Ohio and Peggy J. Hess of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Kiff Kinkead of Hampstead, North Carolina, Chad (Lorelei) Kinkead of Yuma, Arizona, Bret (Chelsea) Kinkead of Las Vegas, Nevada, Julia (Patrick) Clemente of Estero, Florida and Joe Hess of Champion, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Sharla Hess of Champion, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Gianna Clemente of Estero, Florida, Lilah and Rosalyn Kinkead, of Yuma, Arizona and Collins and Drake Kinkead, of Hampstead, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James J. Hess; twin brothers, Elton and Ellis; brothers, Forrest, Gale, John, Gene, Ermon and Roger; twin brother, Vernon; twin sisters, Lena Lewis and Nena Horne and sister, Diane Wilkelman.

Per her request, no services will be held at this time.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.