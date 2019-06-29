Vera Louise Hann Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera Louise Hann, 90, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.

She was born December 4, 1928, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul T. and Helen I. (Wendelken) Frederick.

On January 16, 1948, she married Donald C. Hann and they spent the next 65 years together, until his passing on January 6, 2013.

Vera graduated from Leavittsburg High School class of 1947.

She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Vera enjoyed gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Gary A. (Joyce Vingle) Hann of Newark, Ohio; brother, William (Helen) Frederick; sister-in-law, Joann Frederick; grandson, Joshua R. (Bobbi) Hann; granddaughter, Sarah L. (Wayne) Farnsworth III; seven great-grandchildren, Cora, Alaina and Emma Hann, Alexandra, Hannah, Ethan and Brinley Farnsworth and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David M. Hann and brother, Paul A. Frederick.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, where Pastor Eugene Koene will officiate.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also from 11:00 a.m., until service time, 12:00 Noon, at the church on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.