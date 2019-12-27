Vera Jean Daniels, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera Jean Daniels, 79, of Newton Falls, Ohio died on December 23, 2019 in Niles, Ohio.

She was born on September 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Allan Gobely and the late Gladys Sheward.

She married Stanley Daniels on February 14, 1978.

Vera was a member of Newton Falls First Church of God.

She enjoyed crafts, cooking, camping and fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Stanley Daniels of Newton Falls, Ohio; son, Charles Habib of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Anna (Richard) Hlinka of Youngstown, Ohio; son, George Habib of Canton, Ohio; son, John Habib of Florida; brother, Howard (Sandy) Gobely of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Anna Lynn (Pete) Spelke, Georgie Habib, Chase Habib, Charles (Lexi) Habib and great-grandchildren, Pete, Jr., Iris, Nicholas and Sarinity.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Natalie Habib.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2019 at Newton Falls First Church of God.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the church, where Arnold Edmondson will officiate.

Interment will be in Newton Falls West and East Cemeteries in Newton Falls, Ohio.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.