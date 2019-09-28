Velma Jean Lynn, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Velma Jean Lynn, 79, of Southington, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born January 8, 1940 in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Russell McElhattan and the late Faye (Kirkpatrick) Wilson.

On July 5th, 1959, she married Frederick N. Lynn and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.

Velma graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to stewardess school and worked with the airlines for a short time before she fell in love and got married.

Velma got a job as a teller at 2nd National Bank and worked her way up to the position of commercial lender as the bank changed names around her, eventually retiring form Huntington Bank.

As a longtime member of Southington Christian Church, she was involved with women’s groups and bible studies.

Earlier in her life, she worked with the Hattie Larlham Foundation providing at home physical therapy.

Velma enjoyed traveling, cooking and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick Nicholas Lynn of Southington, Ohio; sons, Paul Duane (Melissa) Lynn of Southington, Ohio and Mark Alan (Kirsten) Lynn of Carmel, Indiana; a grandson, Owen Lynn and granddaughter, Clare Lynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Southington Christian Church, where Pastor Dan Jolly will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the church on Tuesday, October 1.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.