Vacel H. “Morg” Tenney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vacel H. “Morg” Tenney, 93, of Warren, passed away Monday, August 31, at his daughter’s home, after recently failing health.

He was born August 10, 1927 in Alton, West Virginia, the eldest child of the late Clarence J. and Lessie M. (Westfall) Tenney.

On Vacel’s 18th birthday he was drafted into the U.S. Army for service in World War II and was stationed in San Francisco, California. He returned to West Virginia after the war to work in the coal mines. He re-enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and proudly served his country as a military police officer overseas.

On May 7, 1960 Vacel married the former Janet E. Pringle and the couple moved to Champion, Ohio, where they raised nine children together.

Vacel was a hard worker, providing for his family by working at a local steel mill before retiring from King Brothers Concrete.

He was also an avid gardener, raising a large vegetable garden with plenty to feed his family and others. Vacel believed in giving to others whenever he was able. “Morg”, as his friends called him, had a quick smile and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed visiting with anyone, from old friends to his grandchildren, whom he adored. Vacel could talk about anything and everything under the sun. In later years, Vacel enjoyed his retirement, staying busy by reading westerns and science fiction, as well as the jokes in the back of the Reader’s Digest, playing solitaire and doing word search puzzles. He also loved flea markets and garage sales, where no junk was too “junky” for him.

Left to lovingly remember Vacel is his wife, Janet; children, Harold Tenney, David (Elizabeth) Tenney, Kimberly Tenney, Wayne Tenney, Beverly (Charles) Cleaves, Paula Taylor, Keith (Leeann) Tenney, Tracie (Todd) Littell and Randall (Joyce) Riley. He also leaves behind siblings, Virginia Black, Lori Hamner, Diane (Richard) McCartney and Roger (Theresa) Tenney; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Vacel was preceded in death by a son, Herbert Tenney and five siblings.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating. Those in attendance are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: