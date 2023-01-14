CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker.

Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Randy) Imes of Cortland, Ohio and Martha Shackelford of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin), Haley (Matthew), Jordan, Kylie and Ethan and great-grandchildren, Bella, Aiden, Conner, Harper and Colson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Johnson; sisters, Goldie Pugh, Gatha Panucci and Jennie Applegate and brothers, Vanie, Arlis, Bernard and Granvil Walker.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Park, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

