Umberto W. “Bert” Santell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Umberto W. Santell, 58, of Warren, died Friday, February 19, at his residence.



“Bert”, as he was known, was born March 8, 1962 in Warren, a son of Umberto and Naomi (Schirmer) Santell.



He was a 1980 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for the former Denman Tire for several years and drove truck for Grant Street Trucking in Niles.



He is survived by two children, Amy K. Santell and Eric R. Santell, both of New York; three siblings, William “Bill” (Diane) Santell of Niles, Marguerite Fuchilla of Warren and Anna (Ernest) Griffith of Arizona; two grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.



There are no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.