Twila “Darlene” Marando, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twila “Darlene” Marando, 80, was called home to Our Father and Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was surrounded by family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 4, 1940 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Edmund Farley and Bette Jayne (Dodson) Janes.



Darlene and Anthony were married on January 20, 1956 and she became a homemaker. She loved being a mother and a grandmother and being actively involved in all of their activities. She could plan and organize anything and she could make the most of everything.

As a girl scout leader for many years, she taught her troops about helping, caring, community service and giving. What scout troop fund raises to buy a kidney machine for a local hospital after learning of children who were having to travel 60 miles to Cleveland for treatment? This one did. She was so proud of the girls and their hard work and then so surprised to receive a call inviting her and her troops to visit Washington DC and enjoy a lunch while sailing on the presidential yacht.

Having been a youth leader at St Pius X , a band booster and treasurer, a costume maker for Halloweens and school talent shows, little league supporter, skating party sponsor and so much more, the stories are endless as everyone who knew her can immediately recall a few of their own with her. If you met her, you remembered her. She listened, she observed, and knew what to do to make a day brighter and better for everyone. She was generous. she would give you anything she had if it was needed or just make you happy. If she didn’t have it, she would find it. She gave her time and her love without end.



Her first grandson said it best in a note he wrote her a few years ago:



In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus Himself said: “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” (Acts 20:35)



In a world gone selfish, you have raised a family to share their time, money and talents with those around them. You have set the example to your kids that we are called to serve others and to give of ourselves. We have all been the beneficiaries of your gifts. You have made quilts that kept us warm, you have showed us you cared by coming to our childhood activities, and shown us patience and love in how you always put our wants and needs before your own. I think that is the legacy you have passed to each of your kids and grand kids. While we are not perfect, the passage above is second nature to us all because of how you raised us. We all feel called to serve and put others before ourselves. You have been the model that we have all learned from, and for that, I am grateful that you have been in my life.



Darlene is survived by her husband, Anthony Marando Jr. of Warren, four daughters; Candy (Tom) Price of Chipley, Florida, Connie (Bill) Franklin of Warren, Nancy (Anders) Goransson of Punta Gorda, Florida and Lori (Brian) Fiest of Cortland; five brothers, Eddie (Carolyn) Janes and Ralph Janes both of of Pulaski, Tennessee, Bill Janes of Miami, Florida, Danny (Jill) Janes of Pulaski, Tennessee and Johnny Janes of Miami, Florida, as well as, 5 sisters, Lorena (Charlie) Whiddon of Miami, Florida, Thelma (Mike) Bassett of Pulaski, Tennessee, Freda (Mark) Buchanan of Hollywood, Florida, Truly Sieli of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Bette (Alex) Oramas of Miami, Florida Also, grandsons; Aaron (Karen) Marando, Blake and Michael Goransson and Russell (Anna) Sprague III , two granddaughters; Holly Goransson and Maria Fiest and three great grandchildren, Laney, Miles and Grace Marando.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Marando, III and two sisters, Ollie and Baby BJ.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. William Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Monday June 15, 2020 with the Rev. Fr. Michael Ballash officiating.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta. Face masks have been requested.



The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.