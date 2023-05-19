AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Truman J. Bernhard, of Austintown, Ohio passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

He was born on his grandparents’ farm in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on July 12, 1942. His mother, Muriel (Neuman) Bernhard (deceased) stayed with her parents while his father, John E. Bernhard (deceased), was away fighting in WWII. The family later moved west with the surviving younger brother, Jeb (Margie) Bernhard of Pasco, Washington.

Upon graduating high school in Richland, Washington, Truman became a submariner on the USS Sea Poacher in the United States Navy. Sometime during his four years of service, he frequently visited Northeastern Ohio, where he married and lovingly fathered two children: daughter, Glynis Bernhard (deceased) and son, Tab Bernhard (deceased).

Truman later married again producing what his sons refer to as “the second batch” of children, his cherished three sons, Brandon (Heather) Bernhard of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Justin Bernhard of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Aaron (Nikki) Bernhard of Niles, Ohio.

Leigh Anne (Kovach) Bernhard of Austintown, Ohio married Truman on August 20, 2005 and it was “TruLeigh Heaven”. Leigh Anne and Truman not only had a love for each other for 18 years but a love for their 1900 farmhouse that they restored for 15 of those years. “Bubba”, affectionately known by his wife, had a passion for woodworking, gardening and politics. He loved spending time with his four-legged children, Lola, Cookie and River. Truman has always stated that his ashes can be scattered about the driveway of the “estate,” so that his wife can “continue to walk and drive all over him;” just like she always has since the first day they met. Spoken always with a chuckle and a sparkle in those baby blue eyes.

Truman knew he was not the easiest to love (or like sometimes). He was opinionated, strong willed, argumentative, and bullheaded as hell. But he was also so loving, caring, giving and had a huge heart when someone needed something. He loved his children and his family unconditionally.

He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was also loved and appreciated by his in-laws, Joe and Polly Kovach, Dan and Pam Clark and Makayla (Tim) Meade.

Remember Truman for his wit, his passion for politics, his giving nature and his love for this family and friends. Per Truman’s wishes a private service with family will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

