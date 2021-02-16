Trenda M. Dunn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trenda M. Dunn 64, of Warren, went home to be with Jesus, Monday evening, February 15, 2021 at her residence, with her loving sisters by her side.



She was born April 29, 1956 in Warren, a daughter of James L. and Esta M. (Whitt) Dunn. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Margaret E. (Yocum) Dunn.



Trenda was a 1975 graduate of LaBrae High School.

She enjoyed puzzles and working with animals, never meeting a cat she didn’t love. She was also on a Special Olympics bowling league and once took home a First Place trophy.



Her favorite holidays were Easter and Christmas and she especially liked to remind her family when her birthday was near because she loved surprises.



Cherished memories of Trenda will be carried on by her sisters; Bonnie (Larry) Schmitt, of Warren, with whom she made her home and Kay (Dale) Powers, of North Canton and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wanda Sneddon and her maternal and paternal grandparents.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



She will be entombed next to her parents in the mausoleum at the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



Trenda’s family requests that anyone wishing to express their sympathy, please make a donation in her memory to your local animal shelter.



Arrangements for Ms. Dunn are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

