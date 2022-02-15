WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trecia Ann Montgomery, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 7, 1937, in Jane Lew, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Russell Paul and Dora Lee (Rogers) Woofter.

On March 10, 1956, she married Ivan Carl Montgomery. They shared 53 years of marriage until his passing July 22, 2010.

She retired from Macy’s.

She is survived by her sisters, Sharyl L. Woodyard of Del Valla, Texas and Russella Rose Curtis of Jane Lew, West Virginia; nephews, Paul Woodyard of Del Valle, Texas and Gary Woodyard of Del Valle, Texas; great-nephew, Jason Woodyard of Del Valle, Texas and great-niece, Karen Woodyard of Del Valle, Texas.

A private service will be held.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Fairview Friendship Cemetery in Berlin, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers please make material contributions to the Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.