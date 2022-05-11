NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Lynn Cain, 51, of North Jackson, Ohio passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born September 18, 1970, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Kenneth Knapp and Georgetta (Sampsell) Shorts.

On January 29, 1994, she married James Francis Cain, Sr. They have shared 28 years of marriage and 35 years together.

She was a bartender at the Golden Stallion and Uncle Joe’s Lounge for 30 years.

She belonged to the PTA in North Jackson, was a great cook, loved animals, gardening and John Wayne.

Tracy attended Heritage Baptist Church in North Jackson.

Tracy is survived by her husband, James Francis Cain, Sr. of North Jackson, Ohio; children, Melissa Cain of Lake Milton, Ohio, Donna Cain of North Jackson, Ohio, James F. Cain, Jr. of Parma, Ohio, Stephanie (Keith Carbaugh) Cain of North Jackson, Ohio, Andrew (Brittany) Cain of Howell, Michigan and Brittany Cain of North Jackson, Ohio; sisters, Leslie Shawgo and Tammy Shorts, both of Sligo, Pennsylvania and nine grandchildren, along with one on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Joshua and Cody Cain and one grandson, Jacob Green.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

