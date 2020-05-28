Tracy Ann Clearwater Martin, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ann Clearwater Martin, 64, of Leavittsburg, Ohio went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Concord Care Center of Hartford, Inc.

She was born May 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edwin and Mildred L. (Murdoch) Clearwater.

Tracy enjoyed gardening, crafts, drawing, traveling and riding motorcycles. She attended Victory Christian Vienna Campus and loved spending time with family and friends.

Tracy’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Amanda (John E.) Johnson of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Jesse Martin of Niles, Ohio; sister, Gail (John) Livingston of Washington; brother, Bruce “Buck” (Betsy) Clearwater of Warren, Ohio and granddaughter, Adalynn Bush.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Joe Thomas will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.