Tracey Lee Horsley, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracey Lee Horsley, 61, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born May 25, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Harold Dean and Shirley (Howard) Horsley.

Tracey was a 1976 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a travel agent with AAA for 40 years.

She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her sister, Diana (John) Moser of Bradenton, Florida and nephews, Bob and Tom Moser of Florida.

Private services were held.

Interment was held in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241 or Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229, in her memory.

