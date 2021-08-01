Tony Casino Joe Spagnola, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love, that we mourn the peaceful passing of Tony Casino Joseph Spagnola, of Howland, Ohio, on the morning of Monday, July 26, 2021.

Tony, the son of Antonio Spagnola and Genevieve (Jennie) Stupino Spagnola, was born on March 6, 1937. He was 84 years of age.

A devoted father, Tony, will be lovingly remembered by his children, Anthony and wife, Sharon Spagnola Joseph and wife, Karla Spagnola, Traci and husband, Donald (Root) Airgood and stepson, Todd Six; Tony also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; he is survived by one sibling, his beloved sister, Jennie Sanders, of Newton Falls.

Prior to his passing, Tony was tenderly cared for by his daughter, Traci and her husband, “Root”, along with Sharon Spagnola, Patty Tobias Spagnola and “D.J” Spagnola.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; three sisters and one grandchild, Justin Ackerman.

Tony served in both the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corp.

He retired from the City of Warren Water Department after 30 years of service.

Prior to his illness, Tony could be found hiking at Mosquito Lake Campgrounds, the flea market or at McDonald’s, having coffee with his buddies. He also enjoyed fishing, long walks, cooking, painting, jigsaw puzzles, the fall festivals, especially the Italian festival and dancing with the ladies!

Most of all of all, he just loved spending time with his family and friends.

The family will have a private memorial service and life celebration, at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

