Todd W. Tolson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd W. Tolson, 55, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Monday evening, December 7, at his residence.

He was born August 31, 1965 in Warren, the son of Jack W. and Arlene R. (Duda) Tolson.

Todd was a 1983 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed at WCI Steel and later was self employed and worked with many trades in auto body, stained glass and in areas of the antiques field.

He was known as a unique man with an old soul that would spread his creative, artistic ideas to the local and distant towns. His wholehearted passion in life was to live life like you wanted to. He still dearly loved his family and loving daughter, Tatiana, of whom he was ever so proud. He was very blessed to have many faithful friends who showed him support and kindness with his everyday work and life. He really enjoyed plants, gardening and making art. He had a very big heart and was always generous to people and animals in need.

He is survived by his mother, Arlene of Warren; his daughter, Tatiana Tolson of Boardman; a sister, Tandy (Richard) Crowbridge of Warren and a nephew, Alexander Crowbridge of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, Todd’s family asks that material contributions be made to a favorite charity of the donor’s choice, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Tolson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.