Todd J. Peterson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Todd J. Peterson, 48, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 15, 1971 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Lois (Hall) Peterson.

He married Marcia Reiner on June 17, 2000 and they have shared 19 years of marriage and many happy memories.

Todd was a graduate of Sharon High School. He was employed as a laborer at Niles Manufacturing.

Todd was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling and playing basketball. He loved animals, and especially had fond memories of his dachshund, Scooby. He loved the time he was able to spend with his son. He will be remembered for his willingness to help his family and friends.

Memories of Todd will be cherished his wife, Marcia Peterson of Warren, Ohio; his son, Zachary M. Peterson of Warren, Ohio, sisters, Linda Bishop of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Kimberly Santoro of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and sister in law, Carol Peterson of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Peterson.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home , where Pastor Rodd Meyer will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home.