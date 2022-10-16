WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet.

He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid for many years.

Todd enjoyed collecting antiques along with drones and other remote control machines. He was a jack of all trades and was good at fixing things and working on cars. He liked fishing and going to the shooting range.

Todd is survived by his sons, Hunter Allen of Warren and Sebastian (Christina) Clark of Warren; a daughter, Chelsea (Nico) Hackenson of Jacksonville, North Carolina and a brother, Kenneth (Kristina) Allen of Bristolville, Ohio.

Beside his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Judy and a stepfather, David.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

