CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Allen Grzelewski, 54, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 3, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Grzelewski and Sylvia (Grzelewski) Ritter.

Todd was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked as an assembler at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio and then Spring Hill, Tennessee.

He was an avid Steelers football fan and enjoyed the outdoors. Mostly, Todd loved spending time with his family, his Aunt May and the family pets.

He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Ritter of Cortland; son, Landin Grzelewski of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; brothers, Scott (Amanda) Grzelewski of Howland, Eric (Christine) Grzelewski of Cortland and Matt Grzelewski of Cortland, as well as his nieces, Jordyn and Mary, and nephews, Alec, Zach, Jake and Sam, all of whom he was so proud.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, James Grzelewski, step-father, Richard Ritter, and brother, Keith Grzelewski.

A private memorial service will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

