WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida.

As a child, Todd and his family moved many times. He attended schools in Warren, Ellwood City Pennsylvania, Glendale, California, Girard, Newton Falls and Brookpark, Ohio.

Todd had several jobs over the years but none made him as happy as the many years he spent at Buena Vista Café in Warren. Nick and Bonnie Frankos were more like family than employers.

Todd enjoyed family dinners and holidays and we always ended up playing his favorite game, Scattergories, because he was so good at it. He loved to cook and made the best rice pudding. He was always decorating his apartment and buying something new. He had this “thing” for skeletons and tickled us showing off his “friends” which were all over the apartment.

Todd was all about helping people. He dedicated himself to the Warren Family Mission, who helped him through some rough spots in his life. The guidance and friendships he made helped shape the rest of his life. Todd would give you the shirt off his back. We always said he had a “hard head and a warm heart.”Todd was a loving son and a loyal friend.

Todd will be greatly missed by his mother, Jean (Robert McKimmy) Trask; his father, Edward (Tanya) Loychik; sister, Jennifer (Loychik) Reed; brother, Robert Loychik; half-brothers, Chris, Eddie, Mike and Sean Loychik; half-sister, Robin Christopher; nephews, Brandon Reed and Robert Loychik, Jr.; aunt and uncle, JoAnn and Rob Burgess; uncle, Joseph Radza; aunt, Lydia Wilber; cousins, Matthew Burgess and Sarah French and best friends, Nick and Bonnie Frankos and Chuck McCorkle.

Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary and Edward Loychik; his maternal grandparents, Ruth (Robert) Platt and Joseph Radza; cousin, Amanda Burgess and fiancée, Virginia Shreves.

The family would like to thank the staff of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Drs. Amy Awaida, Roger Tokars, Tonia Farmer and Penelope Mashburn who helped guide him through his long journey. And a special thanks to Chuck McCorkle who was a gift from Heaven.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted Todd’s family with arrangements. As per Todd’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Cremation will take place and he will be buried in Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

In memory of Todd, the family requests that any donations be made to the Warren Family Mission and they request that you always carry the memory of Todd in your heart.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.