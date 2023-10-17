BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Marie Crane, 58, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 27, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Larry R. Wildman and the late Carolyn J. (Tenney) Riportella.

Tina enjoyed camping at Paradise Lakes Family Campground, traveling, vacationing at the beach, Harley rides, baking, and being a Nana.

She was a team leader at Kennametal Inc. for over 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin D. Crane of Bristolville, Ohio, whom she married June 25, 2016; daughters, Tiffany A. (Nathan) Sponseller of Bristol, Ohio, Alyssa M. (Jeremiah) Necessary of Bristol, Ohio, and Jenny L. (James) Fortney of Bristol, Ohio; son, Jake A. Salmonson of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Kenneth Tenney, Tony (Charlene) Wildman, Terry Wildman, Theresa (Doug) Downing, Mark Wildman, and Dennis (Amy) Riportella; grandchildren, Ashley, Hailey, Zoe, Kenzie, Michael, Nathan, Blake, Marcus, Bray, Makayla, Dylan, Rosie, Maddie, and Malena; and one great-grandchild on-the-way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.