WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Louise Humphrey, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 28, 1959, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Weldon and the late Anna Louise (Waterman) Rager.

Tina will be deeply missed by her husband and many family members.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

