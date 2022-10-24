VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. McGinley, 73, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his brother’s home in Warren.

Tim was born June 22, 1949, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late James C. McGinley and the late Ann Daugherty McGinley.

Timothy graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1967 and attended Kent State University.

He was employed at Thomas Steel Corporation for over 20 years as a scheduler.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, where he was a member of the choir and an altar server as a youth.

He was very involved with the Youngstown Theatre, TNT and Salem Theatre, where he enjoyed receiving many acting awards. He was involved in many other aspects of theater. Timothy also enjoyed photography.

Surviving are his daughter, Sara K. McGinley (Steve) of Shalersville, Ohio; son, John P. (Katie) McGinley of Boardman, Ohio; sister, Patricia Ann Eastridge of Conowingo, Maryland; two brothers, James “Mac” McGinley of Panama City, Florida and his twin, Thomas (Joan) McGinley of Warren, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara A. Reynolds.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. James Church, Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, where Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate.

At Timothy’s request there will be no calling hours.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or TNT Theatre, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

