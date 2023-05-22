CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randall Finlaw, 74, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1948 in Chardon, Ohio, a son of the late James R. Finlaw and the late Pany F. (Gwinn) Finlaw.

On March 22, 1995, he married Darlene M. Badanjek Shaffer and they have spent the last 28 years together.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School class of 1967.

Tim worked for Republic Steel and also as an Amish taxi driver.

He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and cutting and selling firewood.

Tim is survived by his wife, Darlene M. Finlaw of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Timothy Randall (Susan) Finlaw, Jr. and James D. Finlaw; sister, Wendy Culbertson of Roaming Shores, Ohio; brother, Scott (Judy) Finlaw of Bristolville, Ohio and sister, Heidi Christlieb of Canfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with arrangements for cremation.

