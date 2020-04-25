Timothy Paul Goldner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Paul Goldner, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 14, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph Goldner and the late Judith (McBeth) Goldner.

Tim worked at Hill’s Department Store for 15 years until they closed. He more recently worked for a cleaning company that cleaned local area businesses.

Tim loved being outside and going for walks, especially around Mosquito Lake.

He was a Cleveland Browns Fan, enjoyed playing with model airplanes, and collecting “Goofy”.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, sister, Kathy (Michael) Munson of Warren, Ohio, brother, Richard (Laverne) Goldner of Warren, Ohio, sisters, Jackie Starkey and Tammy Kirkpatrick both of Warren, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Janke; an infant brother, Paul Goldner; his parents.

In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

