Timothy Michael Duda, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy M. Duda, 62, of Masury, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 21, 1958 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, a son of the late John T. Duda, Sr. and the late Joanne L. (Steiner) Duda.

On February 12, 2005, he married Kari L. Fields and they have spent the last 16 years together.



He was a graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech as well as graduating from Rhema Bible Training College, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Timothy most recently worked as a service tech with Multiflow Dispensers.



Timothy was very passionate about God and attended multiple churches in the area. He enjoyed hunting and fishing especially with his many Amish friends. He spent many of his summers running produce stands in the Hermitage and New Castle areas. He was also a Steelers fan.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kari L. Duda of Masury, Ohio; stepchildren, Shannon (Dan) Waybright of Los Angeles, California, Sarah Wilkerson of Masury, Ohio and Shane Wilkerson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; siblings, Linda (Gerald) Hunter of Woodleaf, North Carolina, Steven (Doris) Duda of Surprise, Arizona, Judy (Richard) Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Darla (Linden) Kerr of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; stepgrandchildren, Trenton and Tyson Waybright, as well as many nieces and nephews who referred to him as “Uncle Bean”.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John T. Duda, Jr.



A memorial service will be held at Fellowship In The Word Ministries, 1228 Rebecca Street, New Castle, PA 16101 on May 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. where Pastor Joe Marinelli will officiate.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.



In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.