Timothy J. Wilks, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Wilks, 58, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 15, 1962 in Warren, a son of the late George W. and Martha (Dorsey) Wilks.

Tim was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as an owner/operator truck driver for many years.

He married the former Laura L. Wayne on December 17, 1987. They shared 38 years together, with 33 of them in marriage, sharing many happy memories together. She survives him.

Tim enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his five grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Tim is survived by two children, Mandy (Gary) Lundstrom of Champion and Tad (Chrissy Waite) Wilks of Warren; a brother, George “Bill” (Marieta) Wilks of Warren; five grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Jade, AJ and Trent; a great-granddaughter, Viollet, as well as two nieces and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours at this time.

A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.

To help the family out in this time of need, there has been a GoFundMe account setup to help with final expenses.

