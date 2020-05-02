Timothy Finnigan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Finnigan, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 1, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Thomas and Helen (Zagwoski) Finnigan.

He was a Mechanic his whole life and worked at B&B Motor for 10 years.

Timothy was a member of Mahoning Valley Association of the Deaf. He enjoyed tinkering and building things.

He is survived by his loving Fiancée, Lanna Robert of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Gloria Biega of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Marsha Novick of Butler, Pennsylvania, Shirley Finnigan and Marylee Finnigan; brothers, Kenny and Chris Finnigan; also a good friend, Brian Johnson.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home of Warren, Ohio.

