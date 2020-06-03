Timothy F. “Pappy” Dotson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy F. “Pappy” Dotson, 61, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 18, 1959 in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of the late Okey J. and Helen G (Adkins) Dotson.

On March 21, 1977 he married Tamera E. Baker who survives him.

Tim was a hard worker who most recently worked with his sons at Timber Creek Structures. He loved spending time with his grand babies and living life to the fullest.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Tamera E. Dotson, and four children; Tim (Veronica) Dotson, of Liberty, Jonathan (Rachel) Dotson, of Lordstown, Ashley (Fred) Wilkinson, of Canton, and Kristoffer Dotson, of Warren Heights. He also leaves behind five siblings; Okey J. (Anita) Dotson, Jr., Otis (Ruth) Dotson, Neva (David) Estep, Bonnie (George) Ashcroft, and John (Patty) Dotson; and nine grandchildren; Dustin, Dewy, Skylar, Addison, Logan, Noah, Bentley, Hannah and Delilah.

Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Betty Dotson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren. Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Interment and a graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV.

